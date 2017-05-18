PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe Lifetime Sales – March 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in Europe in March 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. It has sold two times more units than the Xbox One and Wii U combined.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 22.66 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 7.81 million units, and the Wii U 3.50 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 67 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Wii U 10 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 22,664,847

Xbox One Total Sales: 7,813,621

Wii U Total Sales: 3,497,394

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 333,251 units for the month and the Wii U by 475,247 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 141,996 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the Xbox One is up. The PlayStation 4 is down by 39,870 units, the Xbox One is up by 14,052 units and the Wii U is down 58,990 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 74 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 24 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just two percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 490,136

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 156,885

Wii U Monthly Sales: 14,889

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

