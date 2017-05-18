Splatoon 2 Single Player Trailer Released - News

/ 4,113 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released the single player trailer for Splatoon 2.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Callie—of Squid Sisters fame—has gone missing and it’s up to you, with the help of Marie, to search for Callie and the Great Zapfish while battling against the Octarian army. Use different weapons in single-player mode to overcome obstacles, defeat enemies and take down towering bosses – weapons like the Roller, Slosher, Splatling, or the new Dualies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles