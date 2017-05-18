Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Launches in the West on September 5 - News

Atlus announced Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe on September 5.





Here is an overview of the game:

After the events of Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, the Yamato Empire is now ruled with an iron fist by a ruthless usurper who seeks to subjugate all before him. It’s up to a couple of familiar faces to band together against the might of the Imperial army, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance as nations and generals must pick a side to fight with in this perilous civil war. Secrets will be revealed, friendships will be tested, and battles will be fought. Will peace and order be restored or will victory at any cost be the beginning of the end?

Key Features

An Epic Scope – Mask of Truth is an 80+ hours long experience that features more fascinating characters, dastardly creatures, exotic locales, and important battles than ever before!

– Mask of Truth is an 80+ hours long experience that features more fascinating characters, dastardly creatures, exotic locales, and important battles than ever before! A Story at Its End – The rich Utawarerumono visual novel tradition continues in Mask of Truth. The landscape has changed and there are new nations, people, and truths to discover during this uncertain time. The dramatic events of Mask of Deception have set up the story for a climactic and thrilling conclusion in Mask of Truth.

– The rich Utawarerumono visual novel tradition continues in Mask of Truth. The landscape has changed and there are new nations, people, and truths to discover during this uncertain time. The dramatic events of Mask of Deception have set up the story for a climactic and thrilling conclusion in Mask of Truth. Enhanced SRPG Battle Mechanics – Since war is on everyone’s agenda, expect plenty more battles to partake in. Turn-based tactics make a return and an updated battle system make fights both strategic and fast paced! Utilize new extended Action Chains, a higher-level cap, and more to gain the upper hand on the battlefield. Additionally, certain characters can team up and dish out some devastating offense with Co-op Final and Co-op Chain attacks. Oh, there’s also now a Mock Battle mode that can be used to practice new combat tactics and gain EXP/BP.

– Since war is on everyone’s agenda, expect plenty more battles to partake in. Turn-based tactics make a return and an updated battle system make fights both strategic and fast paced! Utilize new extended Action Chains, a higher-level cap, and more to gain the upper hand on the battlefield. Additionally, certain characters can team up and dish out some devastating offense with Co-op Final and Co-op Chain attacks. Oh, there’s also now a Mock Battle mode that can be used to practice new combat tactics and gain EXP/BP. A Fantastical Atmosphere – The gorgeous art style, beautifully rendered cutscenes, and rousing score (recorded and remastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and EastWest Studios) make a return. Dive into a magical storybook that comes alive before your very eyes!

