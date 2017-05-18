Senko no Ronde 2 Launches for PS4 and PC on September 7 - News

Degica Games, Chara-Ani, and G.rev announced Senko no Ronde 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on September 7.

Here is an overview for the game:

Originally released in Japanese arcades in 2005, the Senko no Ronde series provides an unique mix of both the shooting and fighting genres, mixing them into a one-on-one action game where two Rounder (mecha) pilots face off against one another in a veritable ballet of bullets and battling. Senko no Ronde 2 is a reboot of the 2010 game Senko no Ronde DUO, a faster, further refined follow up to WarTech, the only English language release in the series. Players take control of a Rounder and utilize long ranged attacks alongside melee assaults to defeat their opponent. Shields and the all-important dash can be used in defense, with barrage attacks and the all mighty B.O.S.S. attack on hand to rain destruction on the battle field. Featuring an involved storyline, more characters and rounders, with local battles, online matching and more! And with Zuntata alumni, Yasuhisa ‘Yack.’ Watanabe on board, you know the soundtrack is going to be a treat too.

