PS4 vs Xbox One and Wii U – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 vs. Xbox One and Wii U Global:

Gap change in latest month: 760,175 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,626,508 – PS4

Total Lead: 14,083,868 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 57,223,432

Total Combined Xbox One and Wii U Sales: 43,139,564

The gap has grown for 27 straight months in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the combined sales of the Xbox One and Wii U. The gap in the latest month grew by 760,175 units and 7.63 million units in the last 12 months.

The PlayStation 4 leads by 134.08 million units. The PlayStation 4 has sold 57.22 million, while the Xbox One and Wii U have sold a combined 43.14 million units.

