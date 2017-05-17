Xbox One vs PS3 – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 11,328 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Xbox One Vs. PS3 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 688,357 – PS3
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,969,345 – PS3
Total Lead: 6,892,914 – PS3
Xbox One Total Sales: 29,243,352
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 36,136,266
March 2017 is the 41st month of the Xbox One being on sale. The gap increased during the month when compared to the PlayStation 3’s 41st month on sale by 688,357 units in favor of the PlayStation 3 and by 5.97 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 3 currently leads by 6.89 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. The Xbox One has sold 29.24 million units, while the PlayStation 3 sold 36.14 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Dead tied at 27 months. Even kinda close at 35. But that gap at 41.
Don't think the Scorpio will put it ahead of the PS3 by the end of the gen as well. It's going to be three gens over after that and MS still unable to top Sony's weakest console perfomance.
Xbox is too much US-centric with a limited amount of exclusives to catch the broader interest elsewhere in the world. If they had a more diverse lineup with exclusives from different genres they would do much better outside of US and UK
Gonna report you for trolling, Trunks ;)
