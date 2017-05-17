Xbox One vs PS3 – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Xbox One Vs. PS3 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 688,357 – PS3

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,969,345 – PS3

Total Lead: 6,892,914 – PS3

Xbox One Total Sales: 29,243,352

PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 36,136,266

March 2017 is the 41st month of the Xbox One being on sale. The gap increased during the month when compared to the PlayStation 3’s 41st month on sale by 688,357 units in favor of the PlayStation 3 and by 5.97 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 3 currently leads by 6.89 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. The Xbox One has sold 29.24 million units, while the PlayStation 3 sold 36.14 million units.

