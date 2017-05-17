Switch Sells 280,000 Units in the US in April, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sells 550,000 Units - News

Nintendo announced the Switch was the best-selling platform in the US in month with more than 280,000 units sold, according to NPD. The combined sales of the Switch and 3DS make up nearly half of all hardware sales for the month.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the top-selling game in April with more than 460,000 units sold at retail. With digital sales it sold more than 550,000 units. The game was only available for two days during the tracking period.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the third best-selling game during the month of April.

