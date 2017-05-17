Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Remains Atop the Japanese Charts in Slow Week - News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its third week with sales of 36,440 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 14.

Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death (3DS) was the only new release this week in the top 20. It debuted in fifth with sales of 8,599 units.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 24,712 units. The 3DS sold 17,526 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 25,295 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,114 units. The PlayStation 3 sold 325 units, the Wii U sold 157 units and the Xbox One sold 149 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 36,440 (411,915) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 15,002 (1,466,546) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,916 (454,783) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 10,574 (138,938) [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death (Koei Tecmo, 05/11/17) – 8,599 (New) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 5,713 (174,868) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 5,056 (325,553) [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 4,016 (52,678) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,959 (73,683) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 3,486 (89,964) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,410 (208,856) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,395 (119,708) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 3,080 (177,945) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,062 (3,259,837) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,939 (175,948) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,929 (1,038,463) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,880 (334,080) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,527 (192,045) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,429 (2,771,420) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 2,146 (718,551)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

