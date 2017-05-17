Project Rap Rabbit $1.5 Million Kickstarter Stretch Goal Unlocks Switch Version - News

/ 3,782 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The stretch goals for the Project Rap Rabbit Kickstarter campaign have been updated.

The first stretch goal is now the Nintendo Switch version. For the game to be funded $1.1 million needs to be raised, while $1.5 million needs to be raised in order for the Switch version to happen.

The backers of the game will now help decide future stretch goals for the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles