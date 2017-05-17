Danger Zone Launches for PS4 and PC on May 30 - News

Three Fields Entertainment announced Danger Zone launches for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 30 for $12.99 / £9.99 / €12.99.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Danger Zone is an all new 3D vehicular destruction game, a genre we know well. The concept is simple : crash for cash by creating the biggest car crash. The Danger Zone is a virtual Crash Testing Facility where players step into the shoes of a dangerous driver and are challenged to survive a variety of spectacular crash testing scenarios. It’s easy to crash, but can you also grab all of the Bonus Pickups? Powered by Unreal Engine, Danger Zone combines real physical crashes with explosive gameplay. Shunt vehicles into oncoming traffic, take down trailers to shed their payloads and use your explosive “SmashBreaker” to move your vehicle around. The more explosions you cause, the bigger your score. If you’re feeling burnt out by congestion and jammed roads, take the highway to the Danger Zone. Take your revenge on rush hour traffic. This place is a paradise for those who like their driving flame-grilled.

