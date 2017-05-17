Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Dominate the Open World Trailer - News

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, called Dominate the Open World.

View it below:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 22 in North America and August 25 in Europe.



