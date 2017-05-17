Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Launches for PS4 in the West on May 23 - News

/ 4,578 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Square Enix announced the PS2-on-PS4 game, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, launches in North America and Europe on May 23 for $20.99.

The game will support trophies, remote play and share functionality.





The game originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles