Devolver Digital to Host E3 2017 Showcase - News

/ 5,307 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Devolver Digital announced it will host an E3 2017 press conference.

Devolver Digital will have an E3 press conference this year. Please stay tuned for a time and date. pic.twitter.com/WoHiOaio4G — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 16, 2017

The time and date will be announced at a later time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles