Ubisoft to Release 4 AAA Titles in Fiscal Year 2019 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft revealed it will release four AAA titles in the 2019 fiscal year, that runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Three of the games will be from established franchises, while the fourth game will be from a new IP.

Ubisoft announced Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2, yesterday.

