Ubisoft to Release 4 AAA Titles in Fiscal Year 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,154 Views
Ubisoft revealed it will release four AAA titles in the 2019 fiscal year, that runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.
Three of the games will be from established franchises, while the fourth game will be from a new IP.
Ubisoft announced Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2, yesterday.
I hope they're not counting The Crew 2 as a AAA game, unless it's miraculously a massive improvement over the first one. Same thing goes for Assassin's Creed for that matter lol
The Crew 2 is this financial year, this article is about next financial year.
- 0
Oh my bad, make that The Crew 3 then :-P
- 0
Why announce it so early? It's almost a full year away.
It was from a financial call. They're just letting investors know that they have so big games releasing next year.
- 0
