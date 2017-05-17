Tiny Metal Coming to Switch - News

Area 34 announced the turn-based tactics game, Tiny Metal, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, along with the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the latest video below:





Tiny Metal launches in October.

Thanks Gematsu.

