Oceanhorn 2 Gets 15 Minutes of Gameplay - News

/ 4,908 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Cornfox & Bros. has released a 15 minute gameplay video of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.

View it below:





Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is currently only confirmed for iOS. However, the original was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

