Oceanhorn 2 Gets 15 Minutes of Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 4,908 Views
Cornfox & Bros. has released a 15 minute gameplay video of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.
View it below:
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is currently only confirmed for iOS. However, the original was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I wish more mobile RPGs were like this. Instead of being free to play nonsense with pay to win micros. Back in the day there were decent games like Dungeon Hunter and other story-driven RPGs now. Now everything is some sh!t MMO that's totally pointless..
The first game always interested me, was so tempted to buy it on PS4 multiple times... never did though. This looks like a huge step up from what I've seen though, wonder if they're planning on releasing it on consoles later.
You dodged a bullet by not picking up the first one.
The animations certainly need work, but other than that the game actually looks alright.
Dude did you see the jump this game makes from the first one? I impulse bought the first one on ps4 when it came out and deleted it 2 minutes after trying it. THIS one is an astonishing leap up from everything over the first.
I was tempted to buy the first one but just never did, this does look like a huge step up though.
