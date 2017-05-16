Ubisoft Teases New Assassin’s Creed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 19 hours ago / 6,063 Views
Ubisoft in its financial report teased the next Assassin’s Creed game will release in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2018.
More information is expected at the Ubisoft E3 2017 showcase on June 12.
Who would have guessed they were about to reveal a new Assassin's Creed game ?
Another one? -_-
The logo looks like it has sand and seafloor. I'm kind of getting the impression the rumours about Egypt and naval gameplay were true.
Assassins Creed Atlantis. lol
If you guys keep buying it, they will keep making them. Blackflag was good, so I keep some hope they can make a good AC again, the last two were terrible.
No, they release a gif in the style of a video with just the AC logo on. I'm not even sure that counts as a teaser.
