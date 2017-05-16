LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Launches November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games have announced LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. The game launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC worldwide on November 14.

View the announcement trailer below:

"With a completely original branching storyline, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 introduces amazing new gameplay features, including the ability for characters to manipulate time and a four-player competitive Super Hero battling mode," said TT Games MD Tom Stone. "With a huge array of brand new characters from the Marvel universe, including old favourites in new guises, this game is sure to thrill both LEGO and Marvel fans, as well as newcomers to the series."

Marvel's SVP of games and innovation Jay Ong, added, "As we look to bring amazing games to Marvel fans of all ages, we’ve teamed up yet again with our incredible partners at LEGO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games. Delivering on our commitment to make unforgettable games, it was only a matter of time before we teamed back up with our incredible partners at LEGO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 brings characters from Marvel’s storied history into an original story that transports players into a one-of-a-kind LEGO world, offering hours of epic gameplay."

