Far Cry 5 Announced - News

posted 20 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Far Cry 5. The game will launch in Ubisoft's current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2018.

More information is expected at the Ubisoft E3 2017 showcase on June 12.

