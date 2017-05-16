Far Cry 5 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 20 hours ago / 6,505 Views
Ubisoft has announced Far Cry 5. The game will launch in Ubisoft's current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2018.
More information is expected at the Ubisoft E3 2017 showcase on June 12.
I assumed they had dropped the numbered titles with Primal but I guess that was more of a spinoff from the main series.
I think so too. A spinoff.
FAR CRY 2 was very good, 3 was even better. FAR CRY 4 was excellent, except for the "spiritual realm" parts, those were almost unplayable. Please do not include these in Far Cry 5, or, at least, make it side quests.
I agree with that. I hated the drugged/hallucination segments in both FC3 and FC4. They gave me a headache and a I ran through them as fast as possible. Unfortunately, it looks like it might be a reoccurring theme.
I doubt they'll drop the hallucination segments. Alot of fans expect them at this point, considering the last 3 Far Cry games had them.
Agreed. They were at least tolerable in Primal but they nearly broke 4 for me.
I liked 4 and have Primal but haven't played it.
These titles weren't exactly unexpected, but still, why ruin even a little surprise? Hopefully it suggests they have much bigger unknowns in store for us at the conference.
