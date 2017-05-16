Ubisoft E3 2017 Showcase Set for June 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 5,530 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced it will hot it E3 2017 press conference on Monday, June 12 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am UK.
Save the date! #UbiE3 goes live from the Orpheum Theatre on June 12th at 1pm PT. Stay tuned for the latest... pic.twitter.com/vHHLqnTJXc— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2017
Here is the current schedule of E3 press conferences:
June 10
- 12pm PT / 3pm ET – Electronic Arts (EA Play 2017)
June 11
- 2pm PT / 5pm ET – Microsoft
- 7pm PT / 10pm ET – Bethesda Softworks
June 12
- 10am PT / 1pm ET – PC Gaming Show
- 1pm PT / 4pm ET – Ubisoft
- 6pm PT / 9pm ET – Sony Interactive Entertainment
June 13
- 9am PT / 12pm ET Nintendo
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced it will hot it E3 2017 press conference on Monday, June 12 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am UK." Looks like you forgot to update the first sentence after copying it from the Sony article. Also how does one "hot" a conference? :-P
1 Comments