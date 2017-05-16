Ubisoft E3 2017 Showcase Set for June 12 - News

/ 5,530 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced it will hot it E3 2017 press conference on Monday, June 12 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am UK.

Save the date! #UbiE3 goes live from the Orpheum Theatre on June 12th at 1pm PT. Stay tuned for the latest... pic.twitter.com/vHHLqnTJXc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2017

Here is the current schedule of E3 press conferences:

June 10

12pm PT / 3pm ET – Electronic Arts (EA Play 2017)

June 11

2pm PT / 5pm ET – Microsoft

7pm PT / 10pm ET – Bethesda Softworks

June 12

10am PT / 1pm ET – PC Gaming Show

1pm PT / 4pm ET – Ubisoft

6pm PT / 9pm ET – Sony Interactive Entertainment

June 13

9am PT / 12pm ET Nintendo

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles