Sonic Forces Gets 2 New Trailers

Sega has released two new trailer for Sonic Forces.

View the Custom Hero trailer below:

View the Park Avenue Hero gameplay trailer below:

There are seven different animal types that players can choose from to create their custom hero:

Wolf – Automatically draws in rings when near them.

– Automatically draws in rings when near them. Rabbit – Has longer invincible time after receiving damage.

– Has longer invincible time after receiving damage. Cat – Keeps one ring after being hit.

– Keeps one ring after being hit. Dog – Restarts with five rings after the player dies.

– Restarts with five rings after the player dies. Bear – Blows away enemies with a homing attack.

– Blows away enemies with a homing attack. Bird – Flies high with double jump abilities.

– Flies high with double jump abilities. Hedgehog – Collects rings when getting damaged.

Sonic Forces launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC this holiday.



