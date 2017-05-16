Accel World VS. Sword Art Online for PS4 and PSV Launches in the West on July 7 - News

Bandai Namco announced Accel World VS. Sword Art Online launches for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe on July 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

Svart Alfheim and the Accelerated World have begun to merge. In the midst of the chaos, Yui has gone missing. Kirito must challenge the Seven Kings of pure color from the Accelerated World to gain access to her location. Players from both groups come together in a war of the worlds where the strongest Burst Linkers and ALO Players are on a mission to save Yui from the hands of Personna Babel.

Features

Welcome to the Accelerated World – Cult classic anime series Accel World comes to the West, featuring a large roster of characters from the anime and novel series.

– Cult classic anime series Accel World comes to the West, featuring a large roster of characters from the anime and novel series. Take to the Skies – Featuring the fairy ﬂight mechanic of Alfheim Online, players can experience the freedom of ﬂ ight and aerial combat.

– Featuring the fairy ﬂight mechanic of Alfheim Online, players can experience the freedom of ﬂ ight and aerial combat. Original Story from the Master of Technology Fantasy – Worlds collide as characters from two of Reki Kawahara’s award winning series’ come together on a journey through time to save Yui in a completely original story.

– Worlds collide as characters from two of Reki Kawahara’s award winning series’ come together on a journey through time to save Yui in a completely original story. The Best of Both Worlds – Combine powers and leverage strengths as you build 3 man teams with your favorite characters from both Accel World (Acceleration/Special Techniques) and Sword Art Online (Flight/Magic)!

– Combine powers and leverage strengths as you build 3 man teams with your favorite characters from both Accel World (Acceleration/Special Techniques) and Sword Art Online (Flight/Magic)! Unite for the Fight – Team up with your friends or challenge your rivals in ﬁerce online multiplayer featuring multiple modes supporting up to 4P.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

