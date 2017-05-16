Arms Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, May 17 - News

/ 5,792 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Arms, as well as showing a new trailer for Splatoon 2.

Tune in tomorrow at 3 PM PT for an #ARMS Direct + see a brand new trailer for #Splatoon2! https://t.co/sVsqDLEOcv pic.twitter.com/35v8upExGb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 16, 2017

Arms launches for worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on June 16.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles