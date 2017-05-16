Let It Die Tops 3 Million Download Worldwide - News

/ 5,745 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

GungHo Online Entertainment announced worldwide downloads for Let It Die surpassed three million units on May 15.

The game topped two million downloads in February.





Let It Die is available for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles