Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Announced for PS4, Switch and PC - News

/ 6,033 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Natsume and Rising Star Games have announced Harvest Moon: Light of Hope for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

The game will be playable on Switch and PC at E3 2017 at the Natsume booth.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse…but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town! Hiro Maekawa, President & CEO of Natsume “Harvest Moon: Light of Hope will set itself apart from other Harvest Moon titles with its depth, including a robust story and clear-cut goals. We set out to create a SNES-style nostalgic game with deep and meaningful characters and events, and we are excited to have our fans play it at E3 and tell us what they think!” Martin Defries, Managing Director, Rising Star Games “Partnering with Natsume for over a decade, we’ve been delighted to bring the joyful gameplay of Harvest Moon to fans in Europe and beyond. We are excited to be part of the unveiling of Harvest Moon: Light of Hope at E3.″

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles