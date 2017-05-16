Resident Evil Revelations for PS4 and Xbox One Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 21 hours ago

Capcom has released two gameplay videos for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Resident Evil Revelations.

View them below:

Resident Evil Revelations launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall in North America and Europe and August 31 in Japan. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

