Injustice 2 Launch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 5,146 Views
NetherRealm Studios has released the official launch trailer for Injustice 2.
View it below:
Injustice 2 launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16 in North America and May 19 in the UK.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Credit should be given to NetherRealm for delivering a properly finished and polished product. I wish other fighting game developers would take a page out of NetherRealm’s book when it comes to the sheer amount of detail, features, and just overall fun they pack into each game. Even though I am more of a street fighter fan (and will probably be in the future.) the level of care NetherRealm has put into their games as of late makes me question why other fighting game developers aren't doing the same. -TAKE NOTE DEVELOPERS NINJA APPROVED-
