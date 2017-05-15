Injustice 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 5,146 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

NetherRealm Studios has released the official launch trailer for Injustice 2.

View it below:

Injustice 2 launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16 in North America and May 19 in the UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles