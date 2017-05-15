Phantom Dust Remaster Out May 16 for Free - News

Microsoft announced the Phantom Dust remaster launches for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on May 16 for free.

Excited to announce a fan favorite Phantom Dust will re-release exclusively tomorrow for free on @Xbox One & @Windows 10! pic.twitter.com/q8lmn4yeIh — Aaron Greenberg ðŸ¦‚ (@aarongreenberg) May 15, 2017

"The biggest thing is moving [Phantom Dust] to 16:9 and moving to native resolution. So what that basically means is that if you’re playing on Xbox One, you’re running at 1080p so the game is going to render at 1080p; if you’re on a PC and you’re playing at 4K resolution, the game will render its assets at 4K," Adam Isgreen told Polygon. "So basically, if you put it in a window, the resolution will be the window size. So we’ve been able to actually take full advantage of whatever you’re playing on and render Phantom Dust correctly at that resolution."

"The biggest challenge that we faced in bringing Phantom Dust back was when we recovered the archives from Japan for the original project, there was no final source code,: Isgreen added. "So everything that we’ve been able to do in this version of Phantom Dust has been through reverse-engineering the binaries, and actually hacking and cracking the code back open again in order to make the improvements and changes that we have.

:This is one of the reasons why, when we started talking about Phantom Dust and people were like ‘What’s the resolution of the game? Is it 16:9? Is it 4:3?’ the reason was ... we didn’t actually know what we were gonna be able to do because we didn’t have the source,."

