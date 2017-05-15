Sundered Gets Resist Trailer - News

/ 5,235 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Thunder Lotus Games has released a new trailer for Sundered called Resist.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity, a hand­-drawn epic from the creators of Jotun. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever­changing caverns teeming with eldritch horrors. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or embrace.



Features:

Beautiful hand­-drawn art

Massive boss fights

Dynamic encounters against hordes of enemies

A mix of hand-crafted & procedural levels

Corruptible abilities

Multiple endings

Sundered launches for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in July.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles