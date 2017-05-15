Xbox One vs Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 32,638 Views
Xbox One Vs. Xbox 360 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 250,456 – X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,162,746 – X360
Total Lead: 71,926 – X360
Xbox One Total Sales: 29,243,352
Xbox 360 Total Sales: 29,315,278
March 2017 is the 41st month of the Xbox One being on sale. In the latest month the Xbox One has fallen behind the Xbox 360 in its 41st month on sale. In the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 by 250,456 units and by 3.16 million in the last 12 months. The Xbox 360 currently leads by 71,926.
Both consoles launched in November. The Xbox 360 launched in November 2005, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. The Xbox One has sold 29.32 million units, while its predecessor the Xbox 360 sold 29.24 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Even with Scorpio around the corner I think it's almost impossible for the One to compete against 360's Kinect strike-back (starts not until 60th month!)...
Well...think of it this way, the ps3 was sonys kind of a misstep, and the xbox one was microsofts misstep at launch (interesting that both were their 3rd consoles), and Playstation was always more popular than xbox, so yeah lol The 360 was more popular vs the ps4 is way more popular and the mess ups at the start will forever haunt the Xbox One...it's not doing badly though, and I personally like it (I have a ps4 and xbox one, and will get a switch sometime).
Took the 360 long enough, but now the ONE has basically no chance anymore to pass it's predecessor again How about some Switch Gap charts against the 3DS, Xbox ONE, PS4 and/or Wii?
