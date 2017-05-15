Wii U vs PSV – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Wii U Vs. PlayStation Vita Global:

Gap change in latest month: 71,109 – PSV

Gap change over last 12 months: 630,160 – PSV

Total Lead: 1,587,623 – PSV

Wii U Total Sales: 13,896,212

PSV Total Sales: 15,483,835

In the latest month the Wii U fell behind the PlayStation Vita by another 71,109 units. In the last 12 months the gap has increased by 630,160 units in favor of the PlayStation Vita. The PlayStation Vita currently leads by 1.59 million units.

The PlayStation Vita first launched in December 2011, while the Wii U launched in November 2012. The PlayStation Vita has sold 15.48 million units, while the Wii U has sold 13.90 million units.

