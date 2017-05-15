Prey Tops the UK Charts in its Second Week - News

Prey debuted in second place last week in the UK charts, however, the game has moved up to first in its second week on sale, according to Chart-Track for the week ending May 13.

Grand Theft Auto V climbs one spot to second, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops two spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Prey

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. FIFA 17

5. Rocket League

6. LEGO Worlds

7. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

9. Horizon Zero Dawn

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

