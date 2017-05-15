Project Rap Rabbit Kickstarter Launched, $1.1M Goal - News

/ 4,081 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Masaya Matsuura, the creator of PaRappa The Rapper, has launched the Kickstarter campaign for Project Rap Rabbit.

The campaign is looking to raise $1.1 million in the next 35 days.





Here is an overview of the game:

Our grand hip hop saga takes place in an alternate history, circa 16th Century Japan. All is not well. The world is becoming a hostile place as people object to the growing diversification of their homelands. Citizens and neighbours are becoming increasingly suspicious of, and isolated from, one another. A toxic atmosphere of protectionism is taking hold. At the height of this culture of fear, an Earth-shattering calamity befalls the world. As the universe trembles from the aftershocks and the survivors try to rebuild what's left of their lives, one rabbit embarks on a journey for truth, justice and liberty - and steps forward to do battle with the land's most powerful overlords. The hero in question is Toto-Maru, a simple farm boy who's able to harness the special power of force through rap. (Wait, where have we heard this before...?) Only by embracing the strength of music and by using the magic of rhythm and rhyme to counter corruption and small-mindedness can our reluctant hero and his trusty sidekick, Otama-Maru, finally heal the destructive rifts, bring about global unification and restore peace!

Project Rap Rabbit is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles