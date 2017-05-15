Redout for PS4 and Xbox One Launches in August - News

505 Games announced Redout: Lightspeed Edition launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29 in North America and August 31 in Europe for $39.99 / €39.99 / £29.99.

Here is a list of features:

Multiplayer: Challenge up to 6 players from around the globe, or a friend – head-to-head – in the brand new split screen mode, to find out who the best Redout pilot is.

Career mode: Carve out your path to glory with more than 100 different racing events, varying experience, and an array of challenging levels.

Upgradable Ships: Invest in improving your Engine, Magnets, Structure and Energy to get your ship track-ready.

See the world: Put the pedal to the metal on 30 different tracks scattered around 6 locations on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Push the envelope on additional boss circuits to see what you are made of.

11 Event Types: Test your skills in 11 different events: Race, Pure Race, Time Attack, Pure Time Attack, Speed, Instagib, Survival, Score Based Endurance, Last Man Standing, Boss and Arena Race.

Team up: Drivers will have their pick of 7 different racing teams with each team requiring a different driving approach and 4 increasingly fast racing classes to see if you make the cut.

Power ups: To get that competitive edge, you have the option of 12 upgradable power-ups: Additional turbo, shields, self-repair drone, advanced grip system, slipstream enhancers, and more.

