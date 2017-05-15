One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition Gets Debut Trailer - News

/ 7,435 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Bandai Namco has released the debut trailer for One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition.

View it below:

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition launches for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles