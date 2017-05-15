Gundam Versus Intro Trailer and TV Spot Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the introduction trailer and first TV spot for Gundam Versus.

View the introduction trailer below:

View the TV spot below:

Gundam Versus launches for the PlayStation 4 on July 6 in Japan, and this fall in North America and Europe.



