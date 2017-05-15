Rumor: Nintendo Working on The Legend of Zelda Smartphone Game - News

According to the Wall Street Journal The Legend of Zelda will be coming to smartphones. Sources told the WSJ that the Animal Crossing smartphone app is likely to be released in the latter half of 2017, and that a The Legend of Zelda one will follow that.

No details about the upcoming smartphone apps were given, but we might hear about them during the Nintendo E3 Spotlight next month.

