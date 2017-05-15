Rumor: Nintendo Working on The Legend of Zelda Smartphone Game

by Salvatore Fidanza, posted 2 days ago / 8,437 Views

According to the Wall Street Journal The Legend of Zelda will be coming to smartphones. Sources told the WSJ that the Animal Crossing smartphone app is likely to be released in the latter half of 2017, and that a The Legend of Zelda one will follow that.

No details about the upcoming smartphone apps were given, but we might hear about them during the Nintendo E3 Spotlight next month.


6 Comments

AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (1 day ago)

At first I was worried that these games would dilute the IP but now I realize that they're just advertisements so I'm ok with it.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 day ago)

The Legend of Zelda: Flight of the Poultry! An endless runner except you're chicken gliding over Hyrule and need to fly through updrafts to stay in the air lol

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (1 day ago)

So, the Legend of Zelda: Flappy Cuccos?

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 day ago)

Haha exactly!

Shiken
Shiken (1 day ago)

As someone who prides himself on owning a physical version of every western realeased Zelda game, all of the manga, Valiant comics, TV, and books so far, I hope this is not true. If it is something that I cannot add to my physical collection, I have no interest.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (1 day ago)

Go into people's houses and smashing their jars to get the highest score

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 day ago)

lol

monocle_layton
monocle_layton (2 days ago)

grass cutter simulator?

Luke888
Luke888 (1 day ago)

Be a puzzle collection with Stamina to play levels and gems to get full stamina, it's clear that's the most profitable system...

