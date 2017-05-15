Rumor: Nintendo Working on The Legend of Zelda Smartphone Game - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 2 days ago / 8,437 Views
According to the Wall Street Journal The Legend of Zelda will be coming to smartphones. Sources told the WSJ that the Animal Crossing smartphone app is likely to be released in the latter half of 2017, and that a The Legend of Zelda one will follow that.
No details about the upcoming smartphone apps were given, but we might hear about them during the Nintendo E3 Spotlight next month.
At first I was worried that these games would dilute the IP but now I realize that they're just advertisements so I'm ok with it.
The Legend of Zelda: Flight of the Poultry! An endless runner except you're chicken gliding over Hyrule and need to fly through updrafts to stay in the air lol
So, the Legend of Zelda: Flappy Cuccos?
Haha exactly!
As someone who prides himself on owning a physical version of every western realeased Zelda game, all of the manga, Valiant comics, TV, and books so far, I hope this is not true. If it is something that I cannot add to my physical collection, I have no interest.
Go into people's houses and smashing their jars to get the highest score
lol
grass cutter simulator?
Be a puzzle collection with Stamina to play levels and gems to get full stamina, it's clear that's the most profitable system...
