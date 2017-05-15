New PlayStation Releases This Week - Injustice 2 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

ACA NeoGeo Over Top, PS4 — Digital

Akiba’s Beat, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Baila Latino, PS4 — Digital

Black & White Bushido, PS4 — Digital

Chroma Squad, PS4 — Digital

Deemo: The Last Recital, PS Vita — Digital

Farpoint, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Future Unfolding, PS4 — Digital

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Injustice 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, PS Vita — Digital

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Seasons After Fall, PS4 — Digital

Shadow Warrior 2, PS4 — Digital

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island, PS4 — Digital

The Surge, PS4 — Digital

Tango Fiesta, PS4 — Digital

