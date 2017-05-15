New PlayStation Releases This Week - Injustice 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 5,466 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- ACA NeoGeo Over Top, PS4 — Digital
- Akiba’s Beat, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Baila Latino, PS4 — Digital
- Black & White Bushido, PS4 — Digital
- Chroma Squad, PS4 — Digital
- Deemo: The Last Recital, PS Vita — Digital
- Farpoint, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Future Unfolding, PS4 — Digital
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Injustice 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, PS Vita — Digital
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Seasons After Fall, PS4 — Digital
- Shadow Warrior 2, PS4 — Digital
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island, PS4 — Digital
- The Surge, PS4 — Digital
- Tango Fiesta, PS4 — Digital
5 new Vita titles in May 2017, I always find it crazy that people think that machine got no games after 2012 when the console gets more titles than some others 6 years after launch. Vita = Life!
