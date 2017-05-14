343 Will Have a 'Little Something' at E3, But It Won't Be Halo 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 6,036 Views
343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard on Reddit revealed the developer will "have a little something" at E3, however, it won't be related to Halo 6.
"I’ll slip into my Dreamcrusher persona for a minute in the name of realistic expectations: We’ve said this already but we’ll have a little something at E3 but it’s not related to the next major entry in the franchise," said Jarrard.
While there will be no Halo 6 at E3, there will likely be something Halo related. 2017 marks the 10 year anniversary of Halo 3. Microsoft remastered the first two Halo games on their 10 year anniversaries, so Halo 3 Anniversary is likely the game that will be shown at E3.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Less than 1 month for E3.
HYPE
I, for a change, ope it's not related to Halo at all...
Just give me Halo 5 upgraded for Scorpio.
Don't get your hopes up for Halo 3 Anniversary. 343 has said multiple times that it isn't happening, at least not this year, due to diminishing returns. Most recently just a few days ago Halo Community director Brian Jarrard said H3A wasn't happening. While it could be a misinformation campaign to throw people off the scent and make the announcement at E3 a surprise, 343 has never denied the existence of a game a month before it was announced in the past. Let's just hope they release Halo 3 Anniversary for the games 15th anniversary in 2022, on the next generation Xbox console, because then we'd have a 2 generation graphical improvement.
I'd say their little something is probably DLC for Halo Wars 2 and probably announcing 4K Scorpio patches for Halo 5 and Halo Wars 2. Maybe a PC announcement for Halo MCC. If we're really lucky, maybe a singleplayer DLC (hopefully standalone) for Halo 5.
MCC or Halo 5 crossplay for PC?
They've said repeatedly that Halo 3 will not be remastered for its 10th anniversary. It was just remastered a few years ago.
Halo 3 was remastered a few years ago? Combat Evolve and 2 were the only ones that got remastered.
@Darkenergy
Halo 3 had a slight remaster for MCC. 1080p/60 with added effects. Theres not much else to do with Halo 3 unless they completely remake the game.
Well they said the same thing for Halo 2 Anniversary about a year before they announced that so I don't think it's off the table. Halo 3 was the best selling Halo game and most played online. It also holds the record for weeks at #1 on xbox live charts...it was #1 for two years until MW2 released and took the spot. Halo 2 for reference was #1 for about a year and a half and new releases started to bump each other for #1 and when 360 came out I think Gears and some other games held #1 spots. So why would they not remake the most successful Halo game. It's the best selling Halo game on 360 and it came with a much lower 360 install base then Halo 4 or Reach. For me, I only really like 1, 2, 3, and ODST so I would rather have a remastered halo 3 than another 343 experiment.
It wasnt, they've just ported halo 3 to xbxo one and updated it to 1080p and 60 fps, that doesnt mean remaster. For example, halo сe anniversary was remastered for x360 and halo 2 for master chief collection
