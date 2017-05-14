343 Will Have a 'Little Something' at E3, But It Won't Be Halo 6 - News

/ 6,036 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard on Reddit revealed the developer will "have a little something" at E3, however, it won't be related to Halo 6.

"I’ll slip into my Dreamcrusher persona for a minute in the name of realistic expectations: We’ve said this already but we’ll have a little something at E3 but it’s not related to the next major entry in the franchise," said Jarrard.



While there will be no Halo 6 at E3, there will likely be something Halo related. 2017 marks the 10 year anniversary of Halo 3. Microsoft remastered the first two Halo games on their 10 year anniversaries, so Halo 3 Anniversary is likely the game that will be shown at E3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles