Dynasty Warriors 9 on PS4 Pro to Support 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps

Dynasty Warriors 9 director Atsushi Miyauchi revealed in an interview the game on the PlayStation 4 Pro will support 40 resolution at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

Miyauchi revealed the game engine has been revamped for the new game. Some existing resources will be reused, however, will be improved.

All 83 warlords from Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends will appear in Dynasty Warriors 9. New warlords will also appear in the game. There will be over 90 warlords in the game.

There are no plans to include online multiplayer.

