3DS vs PSP – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 days ago / 31,494 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
3DS Vs. PSP Global:
Gap change in latest month: 294,189 – PSP
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,297,978 – PSP
Total Lead: 2,046,574 – PSP
3DS Total Sales: 64,326,109
PSP Total Sales: 66,372,683
The PSP has retaken the lead from the Nintendo 3DS in the 74th month. In the latest month the gap grew by 294,189 units in favor of the PSP and by 2.30 million units in favor of the PSP in the last 12 months. The PSP currently leads by 2.05 million units.
An important note is that the two handhelds launched at different times of the year. The PSP first launched in December 2004, while the 3DS launched in February 2011. The 3DS has sold 64.33 million units, while the PSP sold 66.37 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Interesting. Could we have some switch data in this chart as well?
SO 3ds can potentially close the gap in holiday seasons?
Might take the lead for a little while since I believe 3DS hits its holiday for that year a bit earlier. But, with the 3DS selling 7 million last year, having 16 million to go, and the Switch taking most of Nintendo's focus, there's practically no chance of the 3DS coming out on top.
- 0
I know that in the long run. I am just talking about the short run
- 0
3DS is a failure.
lol Selling 50 million more units than it's current gen competitor (PS Vita) is hardly a failure.
- 0
Add your reply... Instead of comparing it to the Vita compare it to the original DS.
- -2
So, by your reckoning, anything doesn't sell 150 million units, because one of it's predecessors did, is a failure? I guess every PlayStation released after PS2 is doomed to be a failure by your logic.
- +1
Sure! That's the goal of a product, right? To sell more than its predecessor! Yes, PS3 was a massive failure and waiting for PS4 final number. Can you imagine a company saying "oh! great! our nem product is selling less than de previous product! UHU! Let's celebrate!". Come on...
- -2
You are exaggerating to the extreme. As long as Nintendo makes a profit off it, that's all they care about. If 3DS was an outright failure, it would have been discontinued like Virtual Boy or had a shortened lifespan like the Wii U. It's been on the market for 6 years now, so obviously Nintendo views it as a healthy product line.
- +1
Definitely not! Come on! When a company is big like Nintendo its not just about "makes a profit". Nintendo has its employees to pay, investors, buildings to keep up and running, partners... You must do whatever it takes to keep at least the same ammount of incomings to maintain the size of your company. Oh it "makes a profit" but is it enough to keep your company the way it is now? How many more products that don't sell like its predecessor can you make? They are keeping the 3DS around to get all they can for it but to say its "fine" is really silly. Think like someone who's running a company and not like a fanboy happy to see its favorite company selling more than the competition.
- -2
You combat facts with exaggerations, but I'm a fanboy? lol, I own systems from Atari, Mattel, Coleco, Nintendo, Sega, Sony, & Microsoft; but you go ahead and believe whatever helps you sleep at night. Obvious troll is obvious.
- 0
My comments are obvious. No need to explain me your gaming life. You are a fanboy. Only a fanboy thinks so shallow.
- 0
And YOU are reported. Have a nice day.
- 0
Uhh! Scary!
- 0
