PS4 vs Wii U in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 days ago / 32,602 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. Wii U Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 164,585 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,743,488 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,264,394 – PS4
PS4 Total Sales: 4,584,335
Wii U Total Sales: 3,319,941
In its latest month on sale in Japan the PlayStation 4 outsold the Wii U by 164,585 units and has extended its lead. It also sold 1.74 million more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 1.26 million units.
The Wii U launched in Japan on December 8th, 2012, while the PlayStation 4 launched on February 22nd, 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 4.58 million units, while the Wii U has sold 3.32 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
interesting sales figures. i love japan & japan publisher love the PS4. What do you think guys, end of this year in japan, the PS4 more than 5, 3 million ? Yakuza Zero and Persona 5 have the best story of the year 2017 for now. hope the best for japan and the sales figures in future. The next big japan-games in this country are: Tekken 7 in june, Dragon Quest XI and Gundam & the final fantasy-remaster + naruto ultimate ninja storm-collection in july. After that Everybodys Golf. Dynasty Warriors 9 ect. Maybe end of the year Ni No Kuni 2 ? Gran Turismo Sport is sure. I think, japanese player buy many west-games this summer/end of the year too (Red Dead Redemption 2, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Star Wars Battlefront II ect). i hope, 5,3 million units are possible in japan this year for the PS4. Any new sales figures in china or south korea?
Eh you want 5.3m by the end of the year? That really shouldn't be difficult... that's only 0.7m, and they sold 1.74m in the last 12 months.
This comparison is going to be pretty boring from here on out.
