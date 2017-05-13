PS4 vs Wii U in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 Vs. Wii U Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 164,585 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,743,488 – PS4

Total Lead: 1,264,394 – PS4

PS4 Total Sales: 4,584,335

Wii U Total Sales: 3,319,941

In its latest month on sale in Japan the PlayStation 4 outsold the Wii U by 164,585 units and has extended its lead. It also sold 1.74 million more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 1.26 million units.

The Wii U launched in Japan on December 8th, 2012, while the PlayStation 4 launched on February 22nd, 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 4.58 million units, while the Wii U has sold 3.32 million units.

