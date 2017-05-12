PS4 vs Xbox One in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update

PS4 vs Xbox One in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - Sales

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 days ago / 36,229 Views

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 Vs. XOne US:

Gap change in latest month: 95,589 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 278,242 – PS4

Total Lead: 1,979,575 – PS4

PS4 Total Sales: 18,586,918

Xbox One Total Sales: 16,607,343

In March 2017 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 95,589 more units than the Xbox One in the last month.  The PlayStation 4 sold 278,242 more units in the last year.  The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 1.98 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 18.59 Million units, while the Xbox One has sold 16.61 million units.

10 Comments

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (3 days ago)

The PS4 is the best console for west-and japan fans. Thats why, the PS4 is the number 1 worldwide and in the USA! :) This year is the biggest games-flood on PS4. End of the year maybe more than 24 million units alone in the usa =) ? Its possible?

  • +8
Azuren
Azuren (4 days ago)

The gap is real.

  • +7
kekucap
kekucap (1 day ago)

  • 0
Qwark
Qwark (4 days ago)

Scorpio will close it have faith

  • 0
Radek
Radek (4 days ago)

It won't but faith is good!

  • +6
panenaribu
panenaribu (2 days ago)

  • -2

dexalifir
dexalifir (3 days ago)

  • -5
The_BlackHeart__
The_BlackHeart__ (4 days ago)

Gaps don't have the same impact. Microtransactions and online services is where is at.

  • -5
Qwark
Qwark (4 days ago)

Userbase is still pretty the most important variable for online subscriptions though.

  • +4
Azzanation
Azzanation (3 days ago)

Dat gap is so huge. 1 is definitely a flop (sarcasm)

  • -6
vonemu
vonemu (3 days ago)

  • -8
vonemu
vonemu (3 days ago)

  • -8