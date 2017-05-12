PS4 vs Xbox One in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 days ago / 36,229 Views
PS4 Vs. XOne US:
Gap change in latest month: 95,589 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 278,242 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,979,575 – PS4
PS4 Total Sales: 18,586,918
Xbox One Total Sales: 16,607,343
In March 2017 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 95,589 more units than the Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 4 sold 278,242 more units in the last year. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 1.98 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 18.59 Million units, while the Xbox One has sold 16.61 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The PS4 is the best console for west-and japan fans. Thats why, the PS4 is the number 1 worldwide and in the USA! :) This year is the biggest games-flood on PS4. End of the year maybe more than 24 million units alone in the usa =) ? Its possible?
The gap is real.
Scorpio will close it have faith
It won't but faith is good!
Gaps don't have the same impact. Microtransactions and online services is where is at.
Userbase is still pretty the most important variable for online subscriptions though.
Dat gap is so huge. 1 is definitely a flop (sarcasm)
