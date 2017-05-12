Xbox One Backward Compatibility Sale Discounts Games Up to 75% Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 days ago / 8,599 Views
Microsoft announced the Xbox One backward compatibility sale starts on May 16.
Back Compat Super Sale starts 16 May with up to 75% off on 275+ titles like Call of Duty Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Skate 3 & GTA IV pic.twitter.com/siy48t41xA— Larry Hryb ðŸ’¬ (@majornelson) May 12, 2017
Over 275 titles will be discounted up to 75 percent off.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
What games are those? I hope RDR is one of them.
it's in the picture.
- +1
wtf is this article... where is a source, link to site to view ... anything of substance. pathetic.
They put little effort into articles that aren't sony related.
- +1
An article with only 2 sentences?. Mmm...
I think it is supposed to have Major Nelson's tweet as well, but there is an issue with tweets not showing up on VGC sometimes.
- +2
The tweet is now there.
- 0
In theory, I'd like to buy some games while they're on an awesome sale. But, I already know they'll never get played, as my backlog is extremely long. I think I'll have to pass on this sale. On another matter, does anyone know a good way for me to make money working online, from my laptop? Like maybe a friend's ex-wife has had a good experience, or something....
Dear Namco. allow Ridge Racer 6 to be BC...PLEASE!!!
I own about 300 Xbox 360 digital games, and I'll probably buy a few more in this sale. About 200 in my collection are already on BC.
6 Comments