Xbox One Backward Compatibility Sale Discounts Games Up to 75% Off

Microsoft announced the Xbox One backward compatibility sale starts on May 16.

Back Compat Super Sale starts 16 May with up to 75% off on 275+ titles like Call of Duty Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Skate 3 & GTA IV pic.twitter.com/siy48t41xA — Larry Hryb ðŸ’¬ (@majornelson) May 12, 2017

Over 275 titles will be discounted up to 75 percent off.

