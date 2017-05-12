Alan Wake Being Pulled from Steam and Xbox Store Next Week, 90% Off This Weekend - News

Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake is being pulled from Steam and the Xbox Store after May 15 due to expiring music licenses.

The game will be 90 percent starting on Saturday, May 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Alan Wake sale on @steam_games 90% discount starting 5/13. Game will be removed from stores after 5/15 due to expiring music licenses. pic.twitter.com/y10DPgY8Q0 — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) May 12, 2017

If you already own the game it will remain in your library, however, it will no longer be available for sale.

