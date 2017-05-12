Alan Wake Being Pulled from Steam and Xbox Store Next Week, 90% Off This Weekend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 days ago / 8,608 Views
Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake is being pulled from Steam and the Xbox Store after May 15 due to expiring music licenses.
The game will be 90 percent starting on Saturday, May 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
Alan Wake sale on @steam_games 90% discount starting 5/13. Game will be removed from stores after 5/15 due to expiring music licenses. pic.twitter.com/y10DPgY8Q0— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) May 12, 2017
If you already own the game it will remain in your library, however, it will no longer be available for sale.
Expiring music licenses :(
Yeah, that's really facepalm worthy.
Great Game , sad it never got a sequel. Bought it on release on Steam. This a steal for anyone who hasn't played it. From the the Max Payne easter eggs to the very popular Tv show "Nights Springs", which pays homage to "The Twilight Zone", this a great buy for any avid gamer. Fantastically written episodic story.
This is very tempting to revisit. Still disappointed that this game never got a sequel.
I think playing the game is worth for who haven't played. The action is kinda repetitive and doesn't hold up to today's standard, but the story , setting and ambiance are amazing and definitely worth experiencing.
